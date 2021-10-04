Whitemoney and his fellow ex-housemates were recently spotted at the venue where the gift presentation was going to take place

The biggest highlight for the Enugu-born businessman was winning a real estate task and becoming a brand ambassador

The Shine Ya Eye winner opened up on what he would do with his cash prize, adding that he was happy to see some of the ex-housemates

Hours after the BBNaija Shine Ya Eye show ended, Whitemoney, once again became the centre of attention at the venue where his gifts were presented to him.

Photos from the event showed Whitemoney with a big smile on his face as he joined Ebuka on the stage.

The young man got a dummy cheque of N30m as the winner of Shine Ya Eye, a car key from Innoson motors and a key to a house in the heart of Lekki.

BBNaija: Whitemoney was spotted at the venue of his gift presentation.

Source: Original

Speaking about his cash prize, the Enugu-born businessman said he would leave the money in his account for a while.

For Whitemoney, his biggest highlight during the show was winning the Revolution plus task and becoming a brand influencer.

The reality star then noted that he would be travelling with his fellow ex-housemate Niyi for their free trips. Whitemoney said he was excited to see Michael and Nini.

Meanwhile, the CEO of Multichoice, John Ugbe said N4.3 billion was spent on the Shine Ya Eyes season. According to him, over a billion votes were recorded.

Whitemoney's mum appreciates his fans for their support

A video of Whitemoney's mother was spotted on social media praying for everyone involved in the success of her son.

Whitemoney's mum showered prayers on the show organisers, Ebuka and her son's fellow ex-housemates. The beautiful elderly woman said her son learnt a lot from the show, noting that he added what she taught him to what he does not know before.

She said

"Big Brother will continue to rise higher and higher. Forward ever and backward never. Big Brother, may the good lord bless, bless your generation. Ebuka, I thank you. All he housemates of Whitemoney, I thank you."

