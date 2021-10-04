Whitemoney's mother has likened the BBNaija reality show to a school, adding that her son learnt a lot

A video of the elderly woman thanking everyone for supporting the Shine Ya Eye winner was spotted online

Nigerians were mesmerised over the beauty of the woman and many hailed her for raising a good child

Hours after emerging as the winner of the BBNaija Shine Ya Eye show, Whitemoney's mum has come out to appreciate her son's fans and followers.

A video of the beautiful elderly woman was spotted on social media praying for everyone involved in the success of her son.

Whitemoney's mum showered prayers on the show organisers, Ebuka and her son's fellow ex-housemates.

She said:

"Big Brother will continue to rise higher and higher. Forward ever and backward never. Big Brother, may the good lord bless, bless your generation. Ebuka, I thank you. All he housemates of Whitemoney, I thank you. My Whitemoney has gone there to learn a lot. That's a school. Cambridge for my son. What he did not know before, he has added it to the one I taught him."

Nigerians praise Whitemoney's mum for raising him well

sheilababy4real:

"Omo the guy self control need to be study, for him to be able to hold on,with all that temptation from queen, omo I respect him, mama you raised a real man."

king_mancy:

"You raised your son well. fine woman."

uzoukwuodikanwa:

"Awwwwwww God bless u more ma."

tubsbypee:

"You're welcome Mummy..... He's very well deserving of this win."

blessingjessicaobasi:

"Awwww. Train a child in the way of the Lord and he zhall never depart from it."

nkem195:

"Mama champion. Mama extraordinaire."

emeraldclaire_couture:

"God bless you mama for raising a king and that's how I'm going to raise my nephew and son."

kambeaut.y:

"Mama you raised a king."

peacewalter_:

"Awnnnnnn this is beautiful."

its.giftie:

"She’s so beautiful."

viviangreen_:

"You trained your son well. And we appreciate him for his services!!!"

