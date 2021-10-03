The Big Brother Naija finale held on Sunday, October 3 and Emnmanuel was the first housemate out of the last six to be out of the house

The Shine Ya Eye housemate revealed that he was surprised that he lasted that long till the last day

Nigerians however think that Emmanuel had no business being in the final six and many didn't feel bad about his eviction

The Big Brother Naija show closed on October 3rd with the last six housemates fighting for the grand prize.

Emmanuel was the first housemate to be evicted and his exit was quick as he hugged the other five and joined Ebuka on the stage.

Nigerians indifferent with Emmanuel's exit Photo credit: @emmanuelumohjr

Source: Instagram

Emmanuel revealed to Ebuka that he actually did not believe that he would make it till the last day.

Nigerians react

Some Nigerians were not surprised that Emmanuel left the house first as they noted that he did not deserve to be in the final six.

Read some of the comments gathered below:

omesham_a:

"As it should be."

ekuapaula_:

"As expected though."

__ndamase:

"Long overdue dude should have left long time ago."

gladysjojo:

"As expected."

rikkygirl:

"We don know…na Liquorose fans dey help am before. oh well best of luck outside the house."

iam_gelasindee:

"It is what we already know. Goodbye."

callmeendarlyn:

"Who thought he was going to win though."

tomiwa_bara:

"Vetopower holder no enter top 5 kinda weird."

Liquorose opens up to Emmanuel

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Liquorose, had a tough time with love and she opened up to her romantic partner on the show, Emmanuel, while having an emotional conversation.

After their final Saturday Night Party, Liquorose who was obviously affected by the alcohol, was seen crying to Emmanuel in the Head of House lounge.

The young lady noted that every guy she has fallen in love with takes away her pride and dream because they act like they care when they actually don’t.

As Emmanuel tried to comfort her, she told him he was no different from the others. Not stopping there, the emotional Liquorose noted that she was tired of falling in love and falling back out.

