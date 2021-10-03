A recent attack in the Kagara area of Niger state claimed the lives of two soldiers while several others sustained various degrees of injury

Governor Sani Bello visited those who sustained injuries at the hospital where there were getting treatment

The gunmen were also reported to have suffered heavy casualties but the exact number could not be ascertained

Kagara, Niger state - Two soldiers were killed and several others injured when they were ambushed by some armed men in a recent attack in Niger state.

The Sun reports that the attack occurred during a rescue mission of 28 members of Madaka community in the state, who were earlier abducted.

It was gathered that about 13 soldiers who sustained injuries were being treated at government facilities in Minna, the state capital. Others whose injuries were more severe have been reportedly taken to Kaduna for serious medical attention.

Governor Bello condemned the attack, expressing sadness over the situation. Photo credit: The Governor of Niger-State

Source: Facebook

Governor Bello visits injured soldiers

The state governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, who confirmed the death of the two soldiers in the recent Kagara attack in Rafi local government area of the state, said those who sustained injuries were responding to treatment and will be out of the hospital soon.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Nigerian Tribune reports that he paid a visit to the injured soldiers receiving treatment at the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB) Specialist Hospital, Minna.

The gunmen wore military uniforms

One of the injured soldiers, Major D. Omale, during the visit, told Governor Bello that the bandits numbered about 200, riding on motorcycles.

Omale disclosed that the soldiers were ambushed on top of a hill from where the gunmen engaged them in a gun battle.

He added that the gunmen were all dressed in the same military uniform like soldiers.

According to him, the gunmen suffered major casualties but were able to evacuate all their dead, squishing them on their motorcycles.

Governor condemned the attack as he made a vow to continue the fight against gunmen terrorising the state.

The Niger leader was of the opinion that soldiers needed to change their tactics in confronting the criminals.

He added that his administration will keep supporting security operatives in other to secure the state.

Armed bandits kill dozens in Niger communities

This is coming a few days after a report surfaced that 10 people were burnt alive, 20 others killed while seven women were kidnapped in Kachiwe community, Sarkin Pawa Ward of Munya local government area of Niger state. This happened when armed bandits stormed the area during the week.

Legit.ng reported that the secretary of the local government area, James Jagaba narrated the ordeal to some journalists in the state capital, Minna.

It was learnt that the bandits were able to carry out their activities unabated due to the seizure of mobile networks in the affected communities.

Source: Legit Nigeria