BBNaija’s Queen recently met with some of her dedicated fans and supporters outside the Shine Ya Eyes house

The excited fans made sure they didn’t come empty-handed as they had loads of gifts for their favourite BBNaija star

An excited Queen also took pictures and shared hugs with her fans before unwrapping some of the gift boxes given to her

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Queen, has finally met with some of her dedicated fans and supporters outside the house.

From indications, the reality star gave the fans an opportunity to interact with her in a short meet and greet gathering.

BBNaija’s Queen gets food tray, cake, photo frame, other items from fans. Photo: @queenmercyatang

Source: Instagram

The fans came with several gift items for their favourite Shine Ya Eyes housemate and Queen was equally excited after setting eyes on those who voted to keep her in the house for weeks.

Queen didn’t hold back from letting the fans take pictures with her and she even shared warm hugs with some of them.

Another portion of a video sighted on her fan page captured the moment the ex-housemate unwrapped some of the gift items given to her.

A massive photo frame was sighted, designer shoes, flower bouquet, cash among other items.

Check out the video below:

Fans react

Read comments gathered from members of the online community below:

haa_lee_mah02 said:

"Okay thanks but Oh fans of cars and houses please locate her she worth it."

website__mobileapp__developer said:

"Congratulations to Queen. Akwa ibom ayaya."

believer_daniel said:

"E be like say this year housemates no go see Benz and house from fans o."

teedeeone said:

"Na only food fans dey give this year ooo. E choke..."

nightwearsandessentials said:

"The fans this year what is happening fa."

binaffs_kitchen said:

"Food too cost for this buhari regime ...so na better gift."

Boma denies knowing Queen during interview

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Boma, denied knowing who Queen is, in a now-trending clip.

In the interview, the Shine Ya Eyes star was asked to describe Queen, who was his fellow housemate, in one word.

This happened after Queen threw heavy shade at him during an interview in which she was asked to which of the make housemates she would kiss, marry and dump.

