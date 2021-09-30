Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Boma, recently denied knowing who Queen is, in a now-trending clip

In the interview, the Shine Ya Eyes star was asked to describe Queen, who was his fellow housemate, in one word

This comes after Queen threw heavy shade at him during an interview in which she was asked to which of the make housemates she would kiss, marry and dump

Most of the housemates with the drama may be out of the ongoing 2021 Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) show but it appears the drama that started in the house is far from over.

Boma takes a swipe at Queen

Just recently, Boma got Nigerians talking after his interview with Naija Loaded TV surfaced online.

Boma denied knowing Queen in a recent interview. Photo credit: @bomaakpore, @queenmercyatang

In the now-trending clip, the Shine Ya Eyes ex-housemate was asked to described Queen - his fellow ex-housemate - using one word.

He responded saying he didn't know who that was, adding that the only queen he knows is Queen Elizabeth.

In his words:

"I don't even know who that is. Who is that, Queen Elizabeth of London or who? Who are you talking about? I know Queen Elizabeth of London, that is the only Queen I know."

Queen throws shade at Boma

In the same post shared by Sabiradio on Instagram, an old video saw Queen - during her media rounds - throwing shade at Boma.

In the video, she was asked to pick three housemates (Whitemoney, Pere, and Saga) she would kiss, marry and dump.

She chose Whitemoney as the housemate she would kiss and marry, and then proceeded to drag Boma in the mix, stating she wuold dump him.

See both videos below:

Reactions

The video of Boma shading Queen sparked mixed reactions among BBNaija fans.

Check out some comments below:

veevyane__:

"Na mumu dey interview Boma"

peck_kiss:

"Why do I feel he purposely set this up so he can do payback ‍♀️"

_adah_olisah:

"We know Queen pass how we know you Sha "

otorroseline:

"This is so immature of him"

jennifer_ewaen:

"E pain am"

iamade_damola:

"Reunion go mad"

blessingabdulsalam:

"Nobody send you too boma oloko give away "

esteem_partyz:

"Boma is childish "

uchy_graham:

"Na him beg dem make dem interview am just so he can say that! Dude is really irrelevant "

