Top Nigerian singer, Davido’s logistics manager, Isreal Afeare, has continued to amuse fans on social media

The singer’s controversial crew member’s throwback photos recently made the rounds on social media

In the old photos, Isreal was seen ‘sitting’ pretty in his school uniform and sipping kunu and fans have reacted to the snaps

Popular Nigerian musician, Davido’s logistics manager, Isreal Afeare, is one man who has been able to amuse internet users with his antics on different occasions.

Just recently, fans had more things to be amused about after old school photos of the singer’s staff member made the rounds on social media.

In series of throwback photos posted on Instagram by popular dancer, Poco Lee, Isreal was seen in a much younger version of himself.

Davido's logistics manager, Isreal, sits pretty in uniform in throwback photos. Photos: @poco_lee, @isrealdmw

Source: Instagram

In one of the snaps, the controversial DMW staff was wearing his school uniform as he sat with his legs crossed.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In another photo, the much-younger Isreal was spotted sipping kunu from a bottle while he was still in his uniform.

In the caption that accompanied the photos, Poco Lee explained that Isreal’s birthday was just a few days away.

See the post below:

Social media users react

As expected, many members of the online community were amused by Isreal’s throwback photos. Others however saw it as a sign of growth for the young man.

Read some of their comments below:

Wendys_attractions:

“My gee! i admire his loyalty, zeal, and tenacity very witty my oga get money!”

Bellakumi:

“Baba has been seating pretty like a queen .”

Rolex__ife_adigo_mma:

“He really deserved the logistics looking at this pic.”

Ysk.official:

“Na God Grace e go lol.”

Kosiso_chukwum:

“Thank God for money.”

__Theolinaa__:

“God is good.”

Mhiz_maris_maris:

“My israel with “hmmm” attitude .”

Davido reportedly lifts Isreal's suspension

Singer Davido is currently in Nigeria and it appears the music star has been attending to some pending issues before he jetted out of the country.

The 30BG boss took to his Instastory channel with a funny video of his controversial aide, Isreal DMW.

Recall that the individual had been sent packing from the DMW crew months ago after he made comments about an ongoing investigation involving Hushpuppi and DCP Abba Kyari.

Well, Davido’s recent video has led social media users to believe that Isreal’s suspension from the team has finally been lifted.

Source: Legit