Popular Nollywood actress, Joke Silva, clocked the big 60 on September 29, 2021, and has shared a photo to mark the day

Silva who is married to veteran actor, Olu Jacobs, reflected on how they renewed their vows when she clocked 50, ten years ago

Dressed in a white dress, the actress showed appreciation to God for her family, friends, and also her health

September 29th marks a special day in the Jacobs family and this year, it sees Joke Silva clocking the big 60!

The movie star clocked 60. Photo credit: @ajokesilva

Source: Instagram

The Nollywood veteran and wife of Olu Jacobs took to her Instagram page to share a lovely photo of herself dressed in a white Lanre Da Silva dress.

Joke Silva reflects on the past 10 years

She accompanied the lovely photo with a lengthy caption in which she reflected on the events of her 50th birthday, 10 years ago.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

According to the celebrated thespian, she had renewed her marital vows with her husband in the presence of her family, some of whom did not live to see her turn 60.

She also spoke about how challenging the last five years had been for her and how her loved ones made things bearable for her.

Ending the message, she wrote:

"Now the big 60 is here and I thank God for His oh so massive mercies. Yes that's it. Gratitude for health, for love of family and friends. Thank you Lord."

Olu Jacobs on set

A while ago, actress, Uche Jombo took to her Instagram page with a video that showed the moment Olu Jacobs paid his wife, Joke Silva a surprise visit on set.

The veteran who donned a pink shirt looked older and seemed to have lost a lot of weight, he was, however, coherent and aware of the situation around him.

A surprised Jombo rushed down the stairs to greet him before giving him a hug, an act that got people laughing.

Fashion focus

Nollywood veteran, Joke Silva, has been in the industry since as far back as the 1990s and in that time, has blessed our eyes with several doses of elegance, class and panache.

At 60, Silva isn't like the regular older Nigerian woman who is unbothered about her outward appearances.

Rather, the actress' ensembles over the years have proven that looking good is second nature to her.

Source: Legit