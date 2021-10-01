Nigerian music veteran, King Sunny Ade, was thrown into a state of sudden mourning following the death of one of his wives, Risikat on September 21

Fans and colleagues of the juju maestro have sent in their condolences and heartfelt messages to him

A video of the musician and his late wife dancing heartily to one of Davido's songs has made rounds on social media

It is indeed a sad and trying time for the family of veteran Nigerian musician, King Sunny Ade, who lost one of his wives, Risikat Ajoke Adegeye.

According to reports, the deceased, a former member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, passed away during the early hours of Tuesday, September 21, few hours to the legend's 75th birthday.

Another media, Vanguard, also reported that the musician’s wife had allegedly battled with cancer over the years before she finally succumbed to death after a brief illness.

An old video of Sunny Ade and his late wife dancing to one of Davido's songs at a party has made rounds on social media.

The lovebirds danced heartily as the people around them watched and cheered them on.

Nigerians react

fabulous__e:

"Awwww.. death where is your sting?"

iam_rokosusalawe:

"May her soul continue to rest in peace."

ade2u2u_:

"May her gentle soul rest in perfect peace."

hadizaadamu:

"May her soul rest in peace amen."

dunmileo:

"This so beautiful to watch. RIP."

dedokzee:

"Eventually everybody dies. May her soul rest in peace."

