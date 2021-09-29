Over the years, Say No campaign has continued to engage community members to fight corruption in their domain

Labour and trade unions members are not left out in the advocacy that focuses on the need for accountability

The campaign has been going on various states of the federation in the interest of entrenching accountability in government

FCT, Abuja - Say No Campaign State Anti-corruption network in Akwa Ibom and Enugu states, involving members of communities and labour unions have kick-started tracking of public-funded projects.

This is after the network identified abandoned schools and health facilities coupled with poorly executed projects across various local government areas of the states, with a resolve to hold the responsible institutions accountable.

Say No Campaign team during a visit to the ICPC boss in Akwa Ibom. Photo credit: Say No Campaign

Source: Facebook

In Enugu state, the group identified and visited several abandoned projects in the Federal School of Social Work, gathered relevant information regarding the project with the intention of bringing the project contractor back on site,

They also ongoing projects in the National Arbovirus and Vectors Research Centre to avoid a proliferation of abandoned projects in the state.

The network in Akwa Ibom state monitored the renovation of health post, Oti-Oro in Okobo local government area which the federal government through the ministry of Niger Delta affairs built, but is yet to put the facility to use.

The success of the renovation in May 2021 was a result of consistent monitoring by the anti-corruption network, to ensure quality materials are used in project execution.

Also, in Oron, the network followed through on the N34 million renovation and furnishing project of a health post along Market Square road, awarded by the federal government through the ministry of Niger Delta affairs. Although the renovation has taken place, the facility is yet to be furnished as contained in the budget.

The network, equipped with the capacity to track and monitor projects, has decided to intervene by interacting with relevant stakeholders and institutions in each of the projects.

Legit.ng gathered that they have taken actionable steps to ensure satisfactory completion of projects monitored so far, and revisiting of abandoned projects by project contractors.

Also, the Say No Campaign team, with members of its state anticorruption network visited the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC), Enugu state, to discuss areas of possible collaborations in the interest of entrenching accountability at the local and state government levels.

ICPC boss in the state, Amedu Sule expressed willingness to work with the network in enforcing accountability in the state.

In Akwa Ibom, the ICPC boss, Mr. Shola Shodipo reiterated his commitment to personally work with the network and prioritize investigating their identified projects during a courtesy visit by the team.

The convener, Say No Campaign, Comrade Ezenwa Nwagwu exhorted the networks to relentlessly raise their voices against corruption and hold the government accountable at local, state, and national levels.

Positioning the unions as active drivers of anti-corruption in Nigeria

In July 2021, Say No Campaign held a dialogue with labour and trade union leaders in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The theme of the event was supported by the MacArthur Foundation and attended by a Legit.ng reporter.

Speaking at the event, Comrade Nwagwu noted that the activism of union leaders is called to question when they are not solving societal problems.

