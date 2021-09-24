Nigerian actress Nnaji Charity in a post on Instagram affirmed that being a female celebrity in Nigeria is advanced prostitution

Her statement did not go down well with movie producer and director, Samuel Olatunji who took to his page to school her properly

Apart from insulting Nnaji, Olatunji gave a long list of actresses and how they make millions for themselves without noise

Celebrity publicist and producer, Sam Olatunji, popularly known as Bigsam, has taken to social media with vivid details of how some female celebrities make their money.

Bigsam's revelation is a reply to actress, Nnaji Charity's post where she stated that being a female celebrity in Nigeria is advanced prostitution, a post that loosely translates to 'all female celebrities in Nigeria sleep with men for money.'

Bigsam knocks Nnaji Charity Photo credit: @officialsamolatunji1/@nnajicharity

Source: Instagram

Bigsam schools Nnaji Charity

The producer's lengthy post started by calling the actress' post an uncharitable statement to women, given the fact that she is a woman herself.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He continued by insulting her for implying that successful female celebrities in and outside the country maintain their lifestyle by sleeping with men.

"To say her post is uncharitable to women is stating the obvious. What is more UNCHARITABLE is the fact that she is a woman (that I believe ‘cos these days, you never can tell). How do you say being a female celebrity is more like an advanced prostitution? And you own such idiotic statement with your LABURU full chest?"

He then went on to give instances of how some celebs raked in millions by signing deals, running their own projects or sponsored posts.

"Before COVID and after, Toyin Abraham was making over 5m monthly. The kind of money she has made since 2017 till now can only be stuff Dreams are made of.

"About 10 years ago, we struck a major deal for Ini Edo, my first cut in the money was over 1.5m. Till date, Ini is making legitimate money quietly and in quick succession to have warranted talk that she’s the richest actress in Nigeria.

"A year ago Lizzy Jay signed a 12 million Naira project and that is aside the regular advert she does for several clients."

Female celebrities are doing well

Big Sam also advised ladies out there not to listen to Charity because women in the entertainment industry are doing well and it is possible for others to become successful without gracing the beds of powerful men.

See the post below:

Nigerians react

olorikuku:

"From a woman to her fellow gender, it's appalling. Sir, you gave a perfect response."

kafayat_jejeniwaojueko:

"Well said biggy."

realcherishogbodo:

"To even think that she’s also an actress. Shame!"

renike_oladimeji:

"Bigsam I’m glad you did this."

sena_tiktok1:

"It is only people you don't know the power in internet deal think like this charity."

judith_ikeagbo:

"It’s obvious that we women are the devils we see roaming about everywhere just to pull down their fellow women."

moyinoluwaolutayo:

"God bless you PLENTY for this piece you wrote. Really, no one could have put it better."

folakemiakangbe:

"No wonder you work with Toyin Abraham."

iamlizzyjay:

"You didn't mention that Lizzy Jay is also the face of an online fashion brand URBANE @urbanemotif, because I'm buying a house soonest, before they say that it's man ooo."

monicafriday1:

"No need exposing people’s wealth in this unsafe world. Women naturally gets gifts, whether Celeb or no celeb! Who wan faint make e faint. They don’t see you when you are in the gutter."

Destiny Etiko buys new house

Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko took social media by surprise with the magnificent birthday gift she got for herself.

The film star who turned a new age on August 12, flooded social media with gorgeous royalty themed photos specially taken for the occasion.

Etiko shared photos of the mansion's exterior and gave thanks to God for making it possible.

Source: Legit