Angry youths in Calabar have made a crucial demand to the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration

The youths, to express their anger, barricade the Calabar-Itu federal highway, in their numbers and asked for the government to repair the road

It was gathered that the road has been awarded for reconstruction many times under the Buhari-led government

The Akwa Ibom axis of the Calabar-Itu federal highway was on Thursday, September 23, blocked by some aggrieved protesting youths in the Cross River capital.

The young persons took to the major highway demanded and demanding the quick reconstruction of the road.

The road ought to have been repaired before now but was abandoned (Phone: AIT News)

Source: UGC

The project on more than one occasion has been awarded by President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

AIT News reports that the blockade has led to a gridlock which has brought much pain to commuters.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Governor Ayade sacks 30 magistrates for protesting over non-payment of salaries

Meanwhile, Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River state had ordered the sack of 30 magistrates who protested against the non-payment of their 24-month salaries.

The resignation of the magistrates was contained a letter signed on behalf of the acting chief judge of the state, Eyo Effiom Ita by Chief Registrar Edem N. Okokon.

It was stated that since the state was unable to pay them from their engagement date on February 2019, they had been withdrawn from sitting in any court till further notice.

The acting chief judge, whose tenures expires next week, also asked the 30 magistrates to stay at home, alleging that many of them had been involved in corrupt practices to survive.

The magistrates protested in front of the old governor’s office for three days. Legit.ng had earlier reported that a magistrate who was taking part in a protest on Tuesday, January 5, collapsed in front of the governor’s office in Calabar, the Cross River state capital.

The magistrate, Richard Edet, joined his colleagues at the protest venue over the non-payment of their 24 months salaries when the incident occurred.

Fortunately, he was revived by other magistrates with milk and water. The officials were said to have protested in their full regalia to prove that they were actually employed by the state government.

Source: Legit