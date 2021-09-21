The Nigerian military has cleared the air on the prosecution of surrendered Boko Haram terrorists in the northeast region of Nigeria

Major Gen. Christopher Musa, the Theatre Commander of Operation Hadin Kai gave the assurance that repententant insurgents would not go free

According to Musa, the military was working within the law in the handling of the prosecution of surrendered terrorists

Maiduguri - Following the recent mass surrender of the Boko Haram terrorists, the Nigerian military has said repententant insurgents would not go unpunished for crimes committed.

The Theatre Commander of Operation Hadin Kai, Major Gen. Christopher Musa made this known at the Army headquarters in Maiduguri, Vanguard reports.

Speaking at the Theatre Command headquarters, Musa assured Nigerians and the international community that it was working within the ambit of international laws in the handling of Boko Haram and the prosecution of surrendered terrorists.

While maintaing that the law would take its cause, the Theatre commander inisted that troops were focused, vigilant and on the alert, ThisDay added.

He went on to explain that though the military has no power to prosecute the insurgents, they will, however, profile and investigate the terrorists before handing them over to the necessary authorities for appropriate sanctions as stipulated in the extent laws.

Lai Mohammed makes u-turn, says repentant Boko Haram members can be prosecuted

Earlier, the minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed stated that repentant Boko Haram members can be prosecuted.

Mohammed on Saturday, August 21, in Washington DC stated a report claiming he said the federal government cannot prosecute repentant insurgents was misleading because he was quoted out of context.

The minister however noted that repentant insurgents cannot be shot without profiling and prosecution because it is against the best global practice.

Boko Haram: Why we don’t kill surrendered terrorists, Nigerian Army gives crucial reason

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Army reportedly explained that the global convention for which Nigeria is signatory does not allow the killing of surrendered terrorists.

The Army spokesperson, Brig-Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, made this known in an interview. He reiterated that troops deployed for “Operation Hadin Kai” accept surrendered Boko Haram/ ISWAP terrorists in conformity with the international laws and treaties of armed conflict.

The explanation was offered amid the calls in some quarters on the military to kill the surrendered terrorists instead of reintegrating them into the society.

