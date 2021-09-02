Peks Ikeji, the younger brother of media mogul, Linda Ikeji, clocked a year older on August 23, 2021

One of his sisters, Laura Ikeji, recently took to her Instagram page to share a video of Peks in new Mercedes Benz birthday gift to self

The news of his luxury birthday gift comes a week after he celebrated his birthday on his Instagram page of over 100k followers

Peks Ikeji stepped into his new age in grand style as he has now become a proud owner of a new Mercedes Benz.

Ikeji turned a year older on August 23. Photo credit: @peksikeji

Source: Instagram

Stepping into the new age with a new ride

Peks who is the younger brother to popular sisters, Linda and Laura Ikeji, has clocked a year older on August 23, 2021.

Well, a week after his birthday, Laura took to her Instagram page to share a video of Peks driving his multimillion naira new automobile.

Sharing the video, she captioned:

"Congratulationssssssssssssss Peksssssss @peksikeji My brother Got himself a birthday gift, yassss. So happy for u Peks. Happy birthday again."

See post below:

