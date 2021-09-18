The Ojodu chapter of Rotary Club would install Jude Emuobosa Kedienhon as its new president on Sunday, September 19

Ojodu, Lagos - Rotarian Jude Emuobosa Kedienhon would be installed on Sunday, September 19, by the Rotary Club of Ojodu as its 17th president.

Legit.ng reports that this was disclosed in a press statement signed by the chairman of the installation committee and secretary of the Club, Rotarian Edwin Okon.

Rotary Club of Ojodu is set to install Kedienhon as its 17th president. Credit: Rotary Club.

He stated that as part of the activities lined up for the installation ceremony, there would be a visit to the motherless home, a pre-installation dinner and a lecture titled, 'Serving to change lives in the midst of Nigeria's economic challenges’

The lecture would be delivered by the immediate past director-general, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Muda Yusuf.

According to the statement, the Rotary Club of Ojodu started in 2002 as a provisional club till 2005 before it was chartered on March 8, 2005, with 26 members.

The statement said:

“Today, the club has grown in leaps and bounds and can attest to tens and hundreds of projects executed within the indigent members of the Ojodu community.

“History would be made on Sunday, September 25, 2021, when the newly elected change maker president of Rotary Club of Ojodu, Rotarian Jude Emuobosa Kedienhon would be installed as the 17th President of the Club.

"A young and brilliant Piping Engineering specialist, Kedienhon hails from Oghior in Udu Clan, Udu local government area of Delta state and is currently a manager with Dharmattan Gas and Power Products Limited. His interest in humanitarian services is deep-rooted in his DNA. Rotarian Kediehon Joined the Rotary Club of Ojodu in 2018 and has served in several committees and the last before his emergence was as the Secretary of the Club during the Rotary Opens Opportunities, the Year 2020 – 2021.”

