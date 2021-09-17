Big Brother Naija housemate, Pere thought he had a friend in Saga but he was rudely surprised after Biggie played a clip for him and other housemates

In the clip, Saga was telling his love interest, Nini how untrustworthy, senseless and lonely the actor is

In a conversation with Angel who was trying to make him feel better, Pere said he will have a comeback with Saga

Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Saga is currently the least favourite housemate after Biggie exposed him for the world to see.

Pere who had always thought Saga was his friend got the shock of his life after Biggie played a clip of Saga gossiping about him to Nini.

Pere and Angel talk about Saga Photo credit: @pereegbiofficial/@bigbronaija

Source: Instagram

The lovestruck housemate called Pere names like untrustworthy, senseless and lonely. He also called Pere an instigator.

Watch the clip below:

Pere reacts

In a video sighted on Instagram, Angel was seen trying to comfort Pere after Biggie's revelation. She noted that she knows how hurt he must have been and advised him to shine his eyes.

According to her, Pere makes jokes which other people take seriously and then turn into something else entirely.

Angel also advised him to be conscious of his words and reiterated how bad it was to hear Saga talk about a 'friend' like that.

She then asked if he would act on the video and Pere answered in the affirmative, saying that Saga will never see him coming.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

chiblue0202:

"Saga messed up big time, but is this not the same thing Pere did to Maria?"

chineelicious_cee:

"For the 1st time, I want pere to win head of house next week. I want to see something."

zinnysugar:

"Saga better request for voluntary exit, With his 2 left legs because I can picture pere breaking them."

adewealthoflagos:

"Pere should not feel bad because he does the same."

lynda_stemcell:

"Abeg!!! Help us with the 3rd strike."

