CAN has expressed serious concern over Sheikh Ahmed Gumi’s links with the bandits terrorising the northern region of Nigeria

Rev. Eches Divine Eches, Imo state CAN chairman made the claim during an interview with journalists in Abuja

Eches also blamed the almajiri system for the increasing cases of banditry, kidnapping, and terrorism in the country

Abuja - Amid the increasing cases of banditry, kidnapping, and terrorism in Nigeria, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has accused Sheikh Ahmed Gumi of emboldening bandits and their activities.

Imo state CAN chairman, Rev. Eches Divine Eches made the allegation in an interview with journalists in Abuja, The Sun reports.

CAN has accused Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmed Gumi, of emboldening bandits. Photo credit: Ahmad Gumi

Source: Facebook

Eches, advised government to caution the Islamic cleric whose utterances have made bandits more bold, thereby, promoting their acts in the region.

He claimed that the north may be consumed by insecurity since the government has not been sincere in checking the activities of bandits unleashing terror on the masses.

In another report by Vanguard, the Imo state CAN chairman blamed the rising insecurity activities in the north on the almajiri system.

He insisted that except drastic measures are put in place to curtail Almajiri, banditry would remain in the north for a long time with devastating effects.

According to him, the authorities have failed to pay more attention to the critical factors behind the widespread insecurity in the country.

Sheikh Gumi opens up on the outcome of his negotiation with bandits

Earlier, Sheikh Gumi called on the Nigerian government to grant amnesty to the armed bandits wreaking havoc across northern Nigeria.

Sheikh Gumi who was recently at the forefront of the negotiations with bandits said those he met in the past have repented.

Sheikh Gumi added that the process of “sitting down with” other bandits was stalled by “authorities” who do not want it.

Insecurity: Gumi makes stunning revelation, says some politicians worse than bandits

Meanwhile, the prominent Islamic scholar and preacher declared that some politicians are worse than bandits as more Nigerians had been killed by the effect of mismanagement of resources than banditry.

Gumi made this known in an opinion piece on his Facebook page titled, ‘War has never been a solution anywhere, anytime.

He said some Nigerians had died from cholera because of a lack of clean potable water.

