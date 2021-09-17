Liquorose and Emmanuel are one couple that makes their fans happy and Nigerian celebrities like Don Jazzy have shown support

In a video sighted on Instagram, the Mavin boss who was watching the couple on a date in the house got in his feelings

Don Jazzy revealed that he likes them together as he excitedly 'shipped' the dancer and her love interest

The Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye season has birthed 'ships', but housemates, Liquorose and Emmanuel warmed the hearts of many when they went on a date in the executive lounge.

The date was a reward for the couple after Liquorose fulfilled the task of avoiding Emmanuel given to her by Biggie.

Don Jazzy likes Liquorose and Emmanuel together Photo credit: @liquorose/@donjazzy/@emmanuelumohjr

Source: Instagram

Don Jazzy reacts

Just like many fans, Don Jazzy gushed over the couple as he watched them on his screen doing 'couple' things.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The Mavin boss endorsed the ship as he noted that the housemates are cute together.

Don Jazzy who was talking, laughing and smiling excitedly also revealed that he likes Liquorose and Emmanuel together.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

prettytimmz:

"It's the way he's calling her name for me."

debbei___:

"This Don Jazzy self. Its his laugh for me."

dunsyn__:

"This was me watching them."

justinah_boj:

"Don is a shipper."

i.am.prestige:

"You and Rihanna are cute too!"

uyoma_karani:

"Our papa. Shameless shipper association."

nifeemii__:

"Haaa!! una don turn our don jazzy to shipper."

arike_adeofficial:

"Donjazzy is a mess."

r.h.i.y.a.m:

"@donjazzy the biggest cruise master, oshishishishirin."

Cross finally eats chicken in the executive lounge

Big Brother Naija housemate, Cross perhaps became the happiest housemate after two of his biggest wishes in the house came true.

The young man in a diary session had challenged Biggie and explained that he had to witness the luxury of the executive lounge.

All thanks to Liquorose for fulfilling her task, she and Emmanuel had a special date in the lounge and Cross got invited.

Cross oblivious of the happenings around him in that moment in the lounge, ate the chicken on his plate with a face that shone with satisfaction.

Source: Legit