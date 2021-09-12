Sheikh Gumi's visit to Igboho town in Oyo state has been criticised by many, especially Yoruba leaders

The mother of Sunday Igboho and some other people visited the town to find out what really happened

They warned the Islamic cleric not to come near their town and also offered prayers to ‘nullify’ the effect of his visit

Igboho, Oyo state - The controversial Islamic cleric Sheikh Ahmad Gumi has received a stern warning from supporters of Yoruba Nation agitator Chief Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho, his mother and kinsmen to stay away from Yorubaland.

The warning came after Gumi was seen in a video clip where he claimed he was in Igboho town for a visit.

According to Igboho's mother and supporters, Gumi's visit to Igboho town was ‘suspicious’ and ‘insensitive’.

Gumi has been warned to stay away from Yorubaland. Photo credit: Dr. Ahmad Abubakar Mahmud Gumi

Source: Facebook

In another viral video obtained by The Nation over the weekend, Sheikh Abdul Raheem Aduanigba, Chief Imam of Yoruba in Ilorin, led others, including Igboho's mum to the same spot where Gumi shot his video during his visit to the town.

Gumi's visit to Igboho is suspicious

Worried about Gumi’s visit to Igboho, prayers were offered to nullify any ulterior motive.

In an interview with The Punch, Aduanigba confirmed their visitation to Muslim Grammar School in the Modeke area of Igboho. He stated that residents of the town said Gumi’s visit did not enjoy their blessing.

In a separate interview, the national coordinator of the Yoruba Youth Socio-Cultural Association Worldwide, Olalekan Hammed, said Sunday Igboho and Gumi have no relationship which is why the latter's visit to the town looks suspicious.

According to him, the Islamic cleric has an ulterior motive and needs to be probed by security agencies.

Hammed stated:

"We do not want Gumi and his bandits in Igboho or in any part of Yorubaland. We have to be vigilant to prevent him and his likes from importing bandits into this region.”

Gumi must be probed now

Gumi's visit to Igboho town has been trailed by controversy. The Kaduna-based cleric was seen in a video standing in front of a Muslim Grammar school signboard in Modeke-Igboho, had emphasised the need for a united Nigeria.

Not pleased with the visit, a group in Oyo state, the Alliance for Oke-Ogun Development (AOD), called on the Department of State Services (DSS) to investigate Gumi's motive.

The group, in a statement on Thursday, September 9, alleged that Gumi’s visit was part of moves to ‘Fulanise’ the Oke-Ogun area.

It also advised traditional rulers in the region to be wary of insiders who, they said were ready to sell out to terrorists.

