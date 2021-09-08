A Kaduna state-based Islamic cleric, Sheik Ahmad Gumi, has emphasised the need for a united Nigeria

Sheik Gumi made this disclosure when he and the former NHIS boss, Prof. Usman Yusuf, visited Igboho in Oyo state

Igboho is the hometown of the Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemi popularly known as Sunday Igboho

Igboho, Oyo - Sheik Ahmad Gumi, a Kaduna state-based Islamic cleric, has visited Igboho town in Oyo state, the hometown of Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho.

Gumi and Yusuf were seen standing in front of a Muslim Grammar school signboard in Modeke-Igboho in a viral video obtained by Sahara Reporters.

Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho is currently being detained in Benin Republic.

Source: Instagram

Gumi and Yusuf were seen standing in front of a Muslim Grammar school signboard in Modeke-Igboho in a viral video obtained by Sahara Reporters.

He noted that he has seen nothing to warrant people to agitate that they should be separated from Nigeria.

Sheik Gumi said:

"Today we have visited this town Igboho, it is a Muslim community and we can see some cattle grazing in their courtyards.

"This is a place I think Nigerians need to understand that we need to live together. Because I have seen nothing here to warrant people to agitate that they should be separated from our beloved country, Nigeria."

On his part, Yusuf added that it was the elites that were dividing Nigeria and not the common people. He noted that the common people are the same.

He stated:

"This is Igboho made famous by a detainee in the Benin Republic. Nigeria is one and we will always remain one. The towns we have been to which include Ilesha, you see churches, you see a mosque, you see Fulanis, you see Yorubas all coming together."

