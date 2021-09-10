Popular Nollywood actress, Eriata Ese has weighed in on the trouble between 2baba’s wife, Annie Idibia and his baby mama, Pero Adeyemi

In reaction to a social media comment, Ese explained that she finds it distasteful for a baby mama to post photos of her married baby daddy

Pero is known to share photos of 2baba with the children they have together whenever he visits them in America

Nigerian reality star and actress, Ese Eriata, has shared her thoughts on 2baba’s baby mama, Pero, sharing photos of the singer on her Instagram page.

The movie star shared her thoughts while reacting to a social media post where someone noted that Pero usually shared photos of 2baba with his children whenever he visited them.

According to Ese, it is wrong and very disrespectful for a baby mama to be posting photos of her married baby daddy.

Actress Eriata Ese condemns 2baba's baby mama Pero for posting the singer's photo on her page. Photos: @perosaiyemi_, @eriata_ese

Source: Instagram

An internet user, Amaka, then questioned Ese on why it was wrong while adding that 2baba was the children’s father.

Ese noted that if Pero was in a relationship, her man would not take such behaviour. The actress also added that if she was married to the singer, she wouldn’t condone such and she would never post such if she was in Pero’s shoes.

See their exchange below:

Mixed reactions from internet users

Eriata’s take on the issue led to a debate online as people argued for or against the subject. Read what some of them had to say below:

Iam_mzzpresh:

“No lies, it’s easy for people to say anything when you guys don’t even let your man have a female bestie Ese is right. I’m sure if 2 face wasn’t popular or rich she no go send an…y’all relationship end, Move on Abeg.”

Boma_beautyempire:

“Ese is right. Don’t dish what you can’t take but then, the legend wants us to respect their privacy so I won’t talk.”

Highy_and_classy_:

“She is right, posting 2face is kinda wrong , it sends a wrong signal.”

Bum_sha_sha:

“My point exactly if pero is in a relationship all this sh*it won’t be happening. If pero was in Annie shoes she won’t take half of this Rubbish mtheww.”

Jayy.su:

“Does Sumbo post Tuface’s pics on her page ???”

Ajamu68:

“You guys don't get it: Annie is the legal wife and Pero is the real wife...♂️.”

Adepejuruth_cateringservice:

“If I get baby daddy and he Visit me I will post his pictures with his kids.. Case close.”

Truththathurt:

“Eriata you are very very wrong. You know say the man girl children before you married him so be ready to deal with it. Before you became wife. He was a father… so make you maintain your lane as wife leave him with his father duty. If the baby mama like make he post am 100 times. Na you sign Wetin you dey get.”

Interesting.

2baba finally breaks silence over marriage crisis

African Queen crooner 2baba has finally addressed his marital crisis on his social media page.

The father of seven spoke out after a voice note of his wife Annie saying he travelled to the US to see Pero without telling her was leaked.

Taking to his Instagram page, the music legend admitted that it was wrong of his wife to bring their marital issues to social media.

Noting that neither he nor his wife is perfect, 2baba urged everyone to stop debating on the issue and allow his family to tackle the matter privately.

Source: Legit.ng