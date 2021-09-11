A federal lawmaker, Kwamoti Laori, said each member of the House of Reps gets 100 million to fund constituency projects

Laori, however, said he and his colleagues don't usually get beyond N80 million due to poor implementation of budgets

The lawmaker made the revelation as he inaugurated some projects in his constituency in Adamawa state

Yola, Adamawa state - Kwamoti Laori, a House of Representatives member, says each member of the Green Chamber gets an allocation of N100 million to execute projects in their constituencies.

The Punch reported that the lawmaker, however, regretted that due to poor budgetary implementation, the Reps hardly get more than N80 million of the allocated N100 million.

Legit.ng gathers Laori who is representing Numan/Demsa/Lamurde federal constituency of Adamawa state, blamed poor budget implementation for the country’s poor economic growth.

The lawmaker made the revelation in Yola after the inauguration of some projects in his constituency.

Laori also decried what he described as the under-performance of the country’s annual budget.

According to him, Nigeria has never achieved more than 40 per cent budget performance.

