For their outstanding performance, two Nigerian teachers, Olusegun Adeniyi and Adeola Adefemi have been shortlisted for the 2021 Varkey Foundation Global Teacher Prize awarded in partnership with UNESCO.

Adeniyi teaches art at Caleb British International School, Lagos while Adefemi is an English teacher at Oke-Odo Senior High School, Lagos.

Five Nigerians have been shortlisted for two 2021 global prizes. Credit: The News

The News reports that teachers were selected from over 8,000 nominations and applications from 121 countries across the globe and that the prize is worth one million dollars.

The report also said that while three Nigerian students, Oluwadamilola Akintewe, a 22-year-old student at Adekunle Ajasin University, Ondo; Blessing Akpan, a 23-year-old student at the University of Uyo; and Esther Ajari, a 22-year-old student at the University of Ibadan were also been shortlisted for the Chegg-org Global Student Prize.

It was gathered that the students were selected from over 3,500 nominations and applications from 94 countries across the globe. The student prize is worth 100,000 US dollars.

The medium noted that the top 10 finalists of both the Global Teacher Prize and the Global Student Prize would be announced in October this year.

The winners of both prizes would be chosen from the respective top 10 finalists by the Global Teacher Prize Academy and the Global Student Prize Academy, made up of prominent individuals. The winners are due to be announced at an awards ceremony in Paris in November.

Here is the list of 5 Nigerians shortlisted for two 2021 global prizes:

1. Olusegun Adeniyi - Teacher

2. Adeola Adefemi - Teacher

3. Oluwadamilola Akintewe - Student

4. Blessing Akpan - Student

5. Esther Ajari - Student

Akintewe, a law student at Adekunle Ajasin University, Ondo, Nigeria, had a humble beginning in an area plagued by social problems, lack of quality education and high rates of violence and kidnapping. Vowing to do all she could to change the narrative for women, she got a scholarship to study law at Adekunle Ajasin University, where she has dedicated the past four years of her life to impacting society

If Akintewe wins the Global Student Prize, she would use the money to fund her postgraduate law school training. She would also be able to register Forbidden Topics as an NGO and use a percentage of the proceeds to better the lives of women and girls in rural communities of Nigeria and beyond.

Blessing Akpan, a student of English Education at the University of Uyo, Akwa Ibom, grew up in a low-income background which brought her face-to-face with economic inequality that negatively impacted her own education and those around her. And that inspired her decision to be a teacher, to be professionally involved in every child’s growth.

Ajari, a medical student at the University of Ibadan (UI), Oyo, is a high achiever in the top 1% of students at her university. She achieved the highest Pharmacology score in her medical school’s 73-year history. She has also had research papers on Covid-19 published in reputable journals and won various national and international scholarships and conference grants.

