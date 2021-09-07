BBNaija Lockdown star Vee has reopened the conversation about her age as she made a post on social media

The beautiful reality star shared a photo of her younger self smiling as she cradled a little boy in her hands

Vee then noted that common sense if not common for everyone who accused her of lying about her real age

BBNaija Vee recently had the opportunity to shut the mouths of critics on social media.

When the reality star announced she was 25 as she recently celebrated her birthday, some Nigerians accused her of lying as they stated that she looked older than that.

BBNaija Vee shares a throwback photo on social media. Photos: @veeiye

Source: Instagram

BBNaija Vee proves her current age with a photo

The BBNaija star, however, shared a throwback photo and it showed a young Vee carrying a little baby who looked like her little brother in her arms.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

With her hair half plaited, Vee didn't seem to mind as she smiled lightly at the camera.

According to Vee, the little boy in the photo is now 13.

A follower then replied and reminded her of when some critics doubted she was 25.

In response to the follower, Vee said common sense is not common.

Check out the photo below. Swipe left to see more:

Nigerians speak

dimmcolor:

"I believed her 100% ... My 7yr old daughter be looking like she’s already 12yrs."

torrer7:

"She looks 25 besides,why will someone born and raised in U.K. lied about their age? they hardly do that cos their education system is by age."

mj_hairextensions:

"Vee always with the best response, lai shey omo Ibadan mesi ago!"

muna__sommie:

"veeiye can't do bad in my eyes."

earringfreak:

"You dey follow person drag age nne Na you born am?"

hugechuks:

"25 is your celebrity age miss vee, it's a normal thing in celebrity world, guess she's around 28 or thereabout."

sommylove_24:

"So long is vee she can never go wrong. my bold and pretty vee."

Vee slams a nosey follower

Vee put a Twitter user in his place after he attempted to poke holes in her loyalty to winner and rapper, Laycon.

The rapper had earlier made a tweet hailing Vee to which she responded, professing her love for him.

Well, @MelvinEmcee, decided to jump on the tweet, accusing Vee of not promoting Laycon's songs on her page and questioned her reason for it.

Responding to this, Vee pointed out that she often plays his music whenever she is on set and warned Melvin never to come for her in that manner.

Source: Legit Nigeria