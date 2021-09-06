Anambra North PDP leaders plot APC, APGA’s downfall in zone

Members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra have promised to ensure that the candidate of the party in the forth coming election wins

According to leaders of the party, it will be difficult for any party to win because of the huge support the PDP enjoy

Specifically, the party members said Anambra North Senatorial District is not a catchment of the APC

Leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra North Senatorial District have resolved to work extra hard to ensure that its candidate, Chief Valentine Ozigbo, sweeps votes on November 6 in their zone.

The leaders vowed not to give the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), the All Progressives Congress (APC) and other parties any chance to pick votes from the area where they reign.

Anambra North PDP leaders say APC, APGA’s will lose in the next election in the state.

The stakeholders made the resolution at a crucial meeting convened by the National Assembly member for Ogbaru Federal Constituency, Chukwuka Onyema in the area.

The leaders said that considering their strong hold on the grassroots, it would be difficult for other parties to gather votes in the area on election day as they were fully in charge.

The convener, Onyema, in his address, said he called the meeting to enable the party leaders to brainstorm on how to ensure victory for Ozigbo in the forthcoming election.

“We need to correct the impression that Anambra North senatorial zone, and Ogbaru LGA in particular, is now a catchment of the APC. It is not.

