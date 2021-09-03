A man and his groomsmen provided great entertainment to wedding guests as they executed perfect choreography

The men dazzled many with their handkerchief dance before revealing the groom who was tailing them

Many people who reacted to the video wondered how the men had the time to rehearse their dance steps before the event

A man and his groomsmen seized maximum attention at a wedding ceremony and social media users could not have enough.

In the clip, the groomsmen who were all dressed in matching white agbada danced forward as they made moves with their white handkerchiefs.

Many people wondered where the groom got his energy. Photo source: @henryadewalefilms

Source: Instagram

Perfect choreography

After their performance, they parted the column they created to revealed the groom who was dressed in gold colour traditional attire.

With his walking stick, the groom did the Igbo hand greeting. People were really amazed by their perfect choreography.

The gbese spirit

Guests took out their camera phones to capture the moment. Surrounded by his men, the groom showed his legwork moves.

When the song changed to Burna Boy’s Killin Dem, all of them showed off their gbese moves with much pride.

Watch the video below:

The video has gathered over 400 comments and thousands of views at the time of writing this report.

Below are some of the reactions:

psiykehimself_ said:

"Which energy you wan use for Wedding night like this."

rufaiadeola said:

"Omo he sweet me watch."

iamdeon_shimmer said:

"If my husband no carry this energy come,make e dey go house."

boldlypresh__ said:

"You just gotta love Igbo men."

adedayoaminat said:

"My own is, when them dey get time to rehearse this choreography/ dance steps."

iam_lady_keji said:

"This what I’m talking about."

A groomsman and bridesmaid on the dancefloor

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a wedding video shot by @maxwelljennings served good entertainment after a groomsman and one of the bridesmaids took to the dancefloor.

Not wanting to be outshined, the man infused great energy into his moves as the guests commended his dance steps.

At a point during the dance, the young man took off his blazer to show that he really meant business.

He also held a bundle of cash in his hand, ready to spray his dance partner. In another move, the man made fast leg turns and hit the floor with his palm. He stole the show.

Source: Legit