The Governor of Zamfara state, Bello Matawalle, has called for increased prayers in tackling banditry across the country

The governor made this disclosure during a special prayer session organized by the Ulamau Consultative Committee in the state

Matawalle said divine intervention with the government’s efforts put together will help end the scourge in the state and beyond

Following the unrest in some regions within the country and the recent abduction of students, the Zamfara state governor, Bello Matawalle, has revealed how recurring attacks can be avoided.

PM News reported that Matawalle called for intensified prayers to be made in tackling banditry in the state.

According to him, it will take God’s intervention alongside the government’s efforts to put an end to the menace.

Governor Matawalle seeks divine intervention as bandits troubles the peace of Zamfara state. Photo credit: Governor Bello Matawalle

Source: Facebook

The Punch reported that Matawalle made the call during a special prayer session organised by the Ulamau Consultative Committee (UCC) which was held all over the state.

The governor who attended the prayer at the Gusau Central Mosque said it has become imperative for the citizens to complement the government and security operatives’ efforts in tackling the menace in the state.

He said:

”Prayer is the only powerful weapon that can solve any calamity on the people. We must seek Allah’s forgiveness.''

This is Not Acceptable, Atiku Abubakar Reacts to Kidnap of 73 Students

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria’s former vice-president, Atiku Abubakar has reacted to the recent abduction of 73 students in Zamfara state.

Atiku, who took to his social media page to decry the high state of insecurity and how it has affected the educational system in some region within the country, condemned the attack.

The Nigerian politician said the security situation in the country should be treated as a matter of urgency.

Insecurity: Bandits attack Zamfara school, abduct students

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that bandits have once again abducted some students in Zamfara state. This follows an attack on Kaya Day Secondary School.

It was reported that the incident occurred at about 11am on Wednesday, September 1, in Maradun local government area of the state.

However, police authorities in Zamfara have yet to confirm the incident.

Sources explained that the assailants invaded the school in a large number and left with the students to an undisclosed location.

Source: Legit.ng