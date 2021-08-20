Nollywood actor Sir Kay Kamoru recently clocked a new age and he was lovingly celebrated by his children

The Yoruba actor’s popular son, Isbae U, hosted him and some other family members at a fancy restaurant

Isbae U shared a video that captured the moment on his IG page and some fans were surprised that he is related to the actor

Popular Yoruba film star Sir Kay Kamoru clocked a new age on Friday, August 20, and he was lovingly celebrated by his family members.

The actor’s son, Isbae U, who is also a popular comedian and skit-maker took to his Instagram page with a video showing how the special day went.

Yoruba film star Sir Kay Kamoru at his birthday celebration.

Source: Instagram

Apparently, Isbae U took hosted his dad at a fancy restaurant in Lagos and made sure other family members were also in attendance.

A portion of the video shared captured the moment everyone present sang a birthday song for the actor and made him emotional. There was also an array of delicacies for everyone present to enjoy.

Sharing the video, Isbae U wrote:

"Happy birthday Dad , I love you so much. Help me wish my dad a happy birthday."

See his post below:

The comedian's sister was also spotted with their dad in a photo shared on her Instagram page.

Check out the post below:

Social media users celebrate Nollywood actor

The post from Isbae U stirred mixed reactions from his fans on social media. Some joined him in celebrating his dad while others expressed surprise that they are related.

Read comments below:

olami_topmodel said:

"Wao happy birthday to you dad. But this man looks like the man that act Yoruba movie those years. Is he the one?."

monalisa.stephen said:

"We love you sir."

anike_chanter said:

"Wow ❤️Omo ti eya ba bi Eya loma joor Happy birthday our living legend."

anitajoseph8 said:

"Happy bday Daddy see as daddy be like oyibo you where are you from."

mreloquent1 said:

"Your old man is great actor, his lambas are spot on. Happy birthday to him."

Nigerians react as Sir Kamoru is revealed as Isbae U's father

Some months ago, Legit.ng reported that social media was set abuzz with the news that hilarious Nollywood actor Sir Kay Kamoru is skit maker, Isbae U's father.

A lot of Yoruba film lovers found the news exciting as the actor is notorious for slangs in most of his movies.

Many also attributed Isbae U's talent to his superstar father.

