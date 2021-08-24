A Nigerian woman identified as Fatima A. Akinola has celebrated finishing her masters and starting a PhD programme in the United States

Taking to her LinkedIn page, the young lady said she arrived in the United States two years ago and excelled academically

Akinola shared adorable photos of herself on her page and many social media users soon flooded the comment section of the post to wish her well

A Nigerian woman, Fatima A. Akinola, has taken to social media to count her blessings after spending two years in the United States for her studies.

Taking to her LinkedIn page, Akinola said she started with her master's degree and excelled in it, adding that she has commenced her PhD programme at the Department of Mathematics, University of Florida.

Fatimah A. Akinola celebrated commencing her PhD. Photo credit: Fatima A. Akinola/LinkedIn

In her words:

"Today, I begin the next journey in my academic sojourn! I can only hope that it goes great as well! Cheers to a good Start!"

The young lady noted that she is also a graduate teaching assistant at the same university.

Nigerians celebrate the young lady

Nigerians on social media soon flooded the comment section of Akinola's post to celebrate the young lady. Below are some of the comments.

A LinkedIn user identified as Azeez Ibrahim Oluwafemi said:

"Congratulations my dear sister. Alliamdullilhahi."

Awetu Hope Jatt commented:

"Best of luck."

Adebowale A. Alade said:

"Congratulations. Keep making great strides. More wins."

Husseina Abubakar wrote:

"I celebrate you sis. Keep setting the pace."

Ivivre Mendi said:

"Congratulations dear."

Salami quazeem commented:

"Great job."

