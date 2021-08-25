Davido appears to have moved on but he has not stopped reminiscing about the good times shared with late Obama DMW

The singer took to his Snapchat page with a framed version of a photo he took with his late crew member

Davido in his caption disclosed that he still cries about his deceased friend as he prayed him to continue resting in peace

Davido has done a good job nursing the pain from the sad loss of his teammate, Obama DMW, but the music star still takes time to reflect on the moments they shared together.

In a recent Snapchat post, Davido shared a photo showing a framed version of one of his pictures with the late 30BG crew member.

Davido frames iconic photo of him and late Obama DMW. Photo: @davido

Source: Instagram

The photo appeared to have been one of the best they took together and it even gained more popularity after Obama passed away.

Well, in a bid to immortalize the deceased, Davido got the photo framed and had it delivered to his Banana Island mansion.

In a caption that accompanied his post, the singer disclosed that he still cries about the death of his friend and crew member.

He, however, prayed Obama to keep resting on.

Check out a screenshot below:

Obama DMW's death

On June 29, Legit.ng reported that a lot of Nigerians expressed unbelief as a piece of sad news about one of Davido's crew members called Obama was shared online.

Talent manager Sososoberekon took to his official Instagram page to share a photo with Obama whom he referred to as a realist.

Sososoberekon also used love emojis and it got many asking questions about Obama in his comment section. Shortly after the news became public, many also showed concern for Davido who had only lost his personal bodyguards months before.

Isreal DMW visits Davido amid suspension

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Davido’s aide, Isreal DMW, seems to have been pardoned and allowed to rejoin the music star’s 30BG team.

Isreal paid a visit to the singer’s Banana Island mansion and shared some pictures on his Instastory channel.

A grateful Isreal heartily thanked Davido's lawyer and other team members who appeared to have interceded on his behalf.

