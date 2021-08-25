A 29-year-old man, Adam Sinclair, has got people talking on social media after his emotional video went viral

In a video that was shared on Instagram, the bald-headed bus driver could be seen shedding tears of joy after being fitted with a hair replacement system

Social media users were happy for the young man and they flooded the comment section of the post to share their thoughts

A 29-year-old bus driver in London, Adam Sinclair, was all emotional and burst into tears after being fitted with a hair replacement system that made him look "ten years younger" than his age.

Daily Mail reports that Adam, who started losing hair as a teenager, was offered a free £350 (N197,656.08) hair system by clinic Novo Cabelo.

Adam Sinclair was all emotional after seeing his new look. Photo credit: Kennedy News/ Novo Cabelo

Source: UGC

In a video that was captured by the clinic owner, Rob Wood, Adam's reaction to his new look was heartwarming as the young man couldn't control his tears.

The video has gone viral on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

What is a hair replacement system?

A hair replacement system is a cap covered in thousands of real black hairs, glued onto the skin where it remains for up to one year.

Adam was shocked

Reacting to the process, Adam said it was a strange sensation to hear scissors around his ears, adding that he was shocked and could barely speak when he saw himself.

In his words:

"I cannot explain to you how many girls have messaged me over the past few days, it's unreal. They're just jumping into my inbox and that feels good.

"I've never struggled to meet people but I feel like I've gone from chasing to being chased. I was fighting against the tide because my personality was there but my hair wasn't."

Adam has thrown away all his caps

The young man said he used to wear cap so that he wouldn't look very old but has "ceremonially" thrown them away, The Sun reports.

He said:

"I never thought I suited them anyway but it was better than walking around looking very old."

Social media reacts

Instagram users soon flooded the comment section to share their takes on Adam's reaction when he saw his new look.

@funadian said:

"Men deserve to be happy."

@edercleice commented:

"You look gorgeous! Well done!"

@mouldseydxb wrote:

"Wow what a make over."

@jenniferk222011 said:

"Handsome."

@mariaamalia6275 commented:

"I understand how he felt."

Bald-headed men around the world now rock wigs

In similar news, just as women wear different types of wigs for the purpose of fashion, men all over the world have also started wearing them. However, theirs is beyond fashion - it is also for the purpose of covering their baldness.

Interestingly, these men's wigs come in different types too and you will mistake them for real hair as they look nothing like wigs.

It should be noted while some people go bald as a result of old age, other people's baldness have nothing with being old.

Source: Legit