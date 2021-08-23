Miyyetti Allah Arrests 11 Kidnappers, Hands Them Over to Police in Taraba

Some suspected kidnappers are now in the custody of the Nigeria police, thanks to the proactiveness of Miyyetti Allah

The group in the spirit of exposing criminals within them handed the criminals to the police in Taraba state

In reaction, the police commended the Fulani for their resolve to address kidnapping and other crimes

In what will excite many Nigerians, the leadership of Miyyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association has joing the fight against criminality in the country.

This follows the recent handing over of 11 suspected kidnappers and gun runners to the police in Taraba state on Sunday, August 22, Daily Trust reports.

The suspects were handed over to Taraba police commissioner, Mr Abimbola Sokoya, at Maraban kunini.

The police have commended Miyetti Allah for arresting criminal elements among them. Photo: Nigeria police

According to Miyyetti Allah this was done in response to pledge made before the Emir of Muri Alhaji Abbas Tafida, and state commissioner of police that they will expose criminal elements among them, Sahara Reporters added.

Meanwhile, the police commissioner commended the Fulani for their resolve to address kidnapping and other crimes being perpetrated by bad eggs among them.

Many dead as violence hits two ethnic groups in Taraba

Meanwhile, a violent clash between Shomo and Jole ethnic groups in Lau local government area of Taraba state has claimed the lives of several people. The crisis started between the two ethnic groups as a result of the dispute over ownership of a fish pond. It was gathered that during the clash Shomo Sarki town was completely burnt down.

For many years the two ethnic groups located close to River Benue have been in a serious dispute over ownership of the fishing pond. The clashes led to the state government banning the two groups from fishing in the disputed pond.

A source speaking to the newspaper publication said one of the ethnic groups attempted to fish st the pond but was violently stopped by the opposing ethnic group which resulted in a clash. However, hundreds of people including elderly persons, women, and children have fled the area.

Bandits dealt a huge blow

Legit.ng previously reported that war against banditry got a massive boost as troops of Operation Whirl Stroke of Nigerian Army recovered large quantities of arms and ammunition from fleeing bandits in Odejo and Odogoke communities of Agatu local government area of Benue state.

This was made known in a statement on Tuesday, March 24, by Brigadier General Bernard Onyeuko, the acting director of defence media operation.

Onyeuko said during the 'deadly clashes' between men of the Nigerian Army and bandits in the two settlements, several bandits were apprehended while many fled the gun scenes living behind their ammunition.

