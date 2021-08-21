An educationist, Ebere Anyanwu, has said that Nigerian teachers should stand a chance to compete with teachers all over the world

The education expert believes the teaching profession is one that should be respected by all as every individual is a product of a teacher

Anyanwu also decries the relations of teachers or education professionals in Nigeria to the background

FCT, Abuja - As efforts are continually put together to ensure that the teaching profession is elevated, there seems to be hope for optimal welfare for every Nigerian teacher.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Ebere Anyanwu, a judge at the ongoing Naija Teachers' Reality TV Show has said that the major objective of the show is to breed highly professional teachers who would impact knowledge on the Nigerian child.

High Level of Professionalism Expected From Nigerian Teachers

Anyanwu, an educational consultant, said he expects the winner of the show to have a high level of intelligence, professionalism, and understanding of what the teaching profession and its ethics entail.

He said:

"I expect the winner to have a high level of professionalism. That we have seen in some of them you may so they this high level of professionalism, a high level of intelligence, a level of understanding of what the professional is ethics is all about, so at the end of the day, we expect a total teacher and all."

Anyanwu also said that he expects a winner who is also a 24th-century teacher that understands what it takes to compete with other teachers in schools abroad and most importantly deliver on every given task.

He noted that a top-notch teacher should be professional in the sense that he or she can understand the need of every child - which is unique - and be able to impact knowledge at every point of a child's life.

He said with the show, the housemates and every Nigerian teacher have been given the opportunity to understand a student's need or areas where improvement is needed.

The teachers have also learnt how best to work with their immediate environment to make a notable impact on a child.

Anyanwu said:

"Some of the tasks that we do here are tasks that will teach these teachers a students areas of improvement in the classroom; most of these times what we do are classroom-based tasks but sometimes we take it outside the classroom to show them exactly what happens in the classroom how they can do it better."

He also stated that the show, which started in 2019 with its first season, has successfully changed the lives of many Nigerian teachers - directly or indirectly - to create more opportunities including career development, more exposure, and greater life experiences for teachers.

Teachers as Life-changers and Envy of All

Anyanwu added that at the end, he expects that the show brings to light various opportunities for every Nigerian teacher - who have been relegated to the background in the past - to become the envy of all.

He said:

"Some of their (the teachers) strengths that they never knew of have been brought out here and at the end of the day, we give glory to God because many of them professionally get better.

"Out there a lot of people feel teaching professional relegated to the background teachers are not being seen as for our teaching professional business profession to be reckoned with, it changes the view."

"At the end of the day, the people out there because of the attached price tag and now see that the whole teaching profession can actually fetch them something real good."

