The Weeknd has bought himself a mansion in Bel-Air, Los Angeles worth $70 million (over N28 billion)

The superstar's new luxurious house overlooks the Bel-Air Country Club and has a whopping nine bedrooms

The Blinding Lights hitmaker's fans have congratulated their fave for buying the home that he "deserves"

World-renowned musician The Weeknd has forked out a whopping $70 million (over N28 billion) on a new mansion. The superstar bought the house in Bel-Air, Los Angeles.

The Canadian-born singer is doing well in terms of dropping chart-topping songs and has been performing in some of the biggest shows amid the pandemic. The musician decided to spend some of the money he's been making over the last few years.

The Weeknd has bought himself a Bel Air home worth over R1.6 billion. Image: @theweeknd

Complex reports that the recently renovated mansion sits on 1.6 acres and has nine bedrooms. It also overlooks the posh Bel-Air Country Club. It also has a movie theatre, gym and a recording studio, among other features.

The Blinding Lights hitmaker's fans shared their thoughts on their fave buying the LA mansion. Check out some of their comments below:

@DMVsGreatest said:

"I don’t even have $70 bruh."

@ClayMamani wrote:

"Hope there aren't too many blinding lights."

@godkingplus commented:

"It's what he deserves."

@Innefable21 said:

"He must be loaded with money. It's all deserved though so fair play."

@TracyHowlett11 added:

"Beautiful! Just like he is and no artist deserves it more. The nicest guy, I love Abel!"

