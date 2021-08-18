Popular Nigerian media personality, Dotun aka Do2dtun, has taken to social media to speak on the BBNaija reality show

The young man advised fans not to be surprised by the displays on the show and described it as a social experiment

According to him, the type of people on the show are also the kind of people we live with on a day to day basis

Popular Nigerian on-air-personality, Do2dtun, has shared his two cents about the ongoing BBNaija reality show and the controversies surrounding it.

The show has no doubt been able to get people buzzing over the years and the current Shine Ya Eye edition is not any different.

A number of things have gone down during the sixth season of BBNaija that has had fans questioning the show.

OAP Do2dtun shared his take on the BBNaija show after recent events got people talking. Photos: @do2dtun, @pereegbiofficial

Source: Instagram

Well, in a post shared on social media, Do2dtun explained that the BBNaija show is a social experiment that shows exactly the type of people in our society.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

According to him, people should not be scared by what they see on the show because the housemates are our brothers, sisters, colleagues and more.

See a screenshot of his post below:

OAP Do2dtun had this to say about the BBNaija show. Photo: @do2dtun

Source: Instagram

Fans react to Do2dtun’s opinion

Soon after the media personality shared his post on Instagram, it made the rounds on social media with fans sharing their thoughts about it.

Read some of what they had to say below:

Phlexzywest:

"The worse person in the house you dislike could be you to others but you don’t know."

Pinupjoe:

"Valid!! All the same, negativity/toxicity shouldn’t be regarded as normal, encouraged, applauded or endorsed!"

Nelly9ice:

"To me. I don't take any thing in that house to heart. Once they is a price to a game, everybody will come with their strategy and counter strategy. Let's not be to emotional abeg. I am not in support of the role Pere is playing. But I think we are taking it too far. It could be his own strategy to get people talking about him. Remember, they say "no publicity is bad publicity".

Km4president:

"If there were no cameras, you ll be shocked at how pere narrates that encounter in future."

Interesting.

BBNaija star Pere's heated fight with Whitemoney and 4 other times he got people talking on social media

One of the BBNaija Shine Ya Eye housemates, Pere, has made headlines a number of times for many interesting reasons.

The 36-year-old housemate’s strong personality hasn’t gone unnoticed by fans and it has rubbed off on them in different ways.

Legit.ng has shone the spotlight on some of the different times he caused a buzz online including his controversial 'emblem of authority' speech, his fight with Whitemoney and more.

Source: Legit