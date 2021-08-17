Billionaire daughter DJ Cuppy has decided to show love to her fans and followers on social media

The Gelato crooner expressed excitement as her cute dogs Dudu and Funfun recently clocked a new age

As expected, Cuppy's loyal fans took to her comment section to wish her pets a happy birthday and also prayed for them

DJ Cuppy is ready to give out the sum of N60k to lucky fans on her social media page.

The billionaire daughter revealed that her dogs Dudu and Funfun clocked six months on Tuesday, August 17.

Source: Instagram

The singer had first taken to her page to share a cute photo with her cute pets. DJ Cuppy looked happy as she posed with the dogs in both hands before a microphone.

In the caption that accompanied the post, she urged her followers to celebrate her dogs.

Check out the photos below:

She also announced that there would be a giveaway for her dogs' fans and gave instructions on how to win cash from her.

Source: Instagram

DJ Cuppy's fans react

toppybaby:

"Happy birthday dudu and funfun Otedola wullnp."

idowustanley:

"Happy birthday guyz, DUDU AND FUFU, More long life❤️."

jules_chika:

"Happy 6months dufu."

thestarr.steph:

"Happy birthday cutiess!!!"

_dammys:

"Happy birthday."

pealdamite1:

"Happy birthday cutie dudu ad fufu..... Live long with Mummy."

makkynnaji:

"Happy birthday sweeties."

toppybaby:

"Happy birthday to dufupoms u kids rock."

iamchymes:

"Happy birthday dufupoms."

florence_florxy:

"Happy birthday cuties."

misturah_jimoh:

"Happy Birthday to them llnp."

obinnambaeze:

"Happy birthday."

DJ Cuppy shares photos with her beautiful mother Nana Otedola

Legit.ng earlier reported that the billionaire daughter gushed over her mum on Instagram.

Cuppy had the most beautiful words to shower on her mother. Sharing lovely photos of herself with the elderly woman, the Jollof On The Jet crooner explained how strong and brave Nana was for raising someone like her.

According to the pink-loving DJ, only a strong person could be her mother.

In her words,

“It takes someone really brave to be my mother, someone strong to raise a child like me and someone special to love someone more than herself.”

