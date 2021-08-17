Popular Nollywood comic actor, Dike Osinachi aka Apama, recently entertained fans on social media with a video of his daughter

The film star’s cute daughter, Zim Audrey, was heard singing the popular Dorime song while lifting a Coca Cola bottle

Her father looked on in surprise and asked where she had learned the song, fans also reacted to the funny video

Popular Nigerian movie star, Apama, whose real name is Dike Osinachi, recently shared a funny video online featuring his cute little daughter, Zim Audrey.

In the amusing clip making the rounds, the little girl was seen singing the popular club song, Dorime.

Not stopping there, Audrey was also seen carrying a Coca Cola bottle and lifting it up like the ladies who usher in expensive drinks at the club.

Actor Apama's daughter amuses fans. Photos: @zimaudrey2018

Source: Instagram

In the clip, Apama looked very surprised and asked his daughter where she learned the song from. He also told her not to sing it again.

See the clip below:

Fans react to the funny clip of the little girl

Numerous internet users were entertained by Audrey’s display and they expressed as much in the comment section. Read some of their reactions below:

Reginaa.b:

“Please let my baby singing in peace okay! And mind your big belly ✌.”

_Officialmunachimso:

“Is a free world. Allow her to sing in peace.”

Felix.chinedu.official__

“Like father like daughter .”

Jozzymoh:

“ my love for her.”

Nice one.

