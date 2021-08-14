In the opinion of President Buhari, natural disasters are caused by climate change around the world

Buhari in a message on Friday, August 13, noted that this change in weather are evident in deadly disasters

But the president said his government is both aware of the situation and is committed to managing it as best as possible

President Muhammadu Buhari in a brief statement posted by Garba Shehu, one of his media aides, has revealed one of the main global causes of natural disasters which have hit Nigeria in recent times.

In his message, the president identifies climate change caused by global warming as the culprit behind most of the devastating tragedies around the world.

Buhari said his administration will manage the effect of climate change in Nigeria (Photo: Aso Rock Villa)

Source: Facebook

According to President Buhari, "natural disasters are symptoms of climate change which all countries, including Nigeria..."

However, the Nigerian leader promised citizens that his administration will do its utmost to make sure the adverse effects of the phenomenon are managed.

Flood: Buhari mourns deaths of citizens in Niger Republic

Meanwhile, President Buhari had expressed sadness and empathy over the loss of lives caused by devastating floods in Niger Republic and some Nigerian states.

In a message of condolence, Buhari mourned with President Mohammed Bazoum, the government and people of the neighbouring country over the havoc wreaked by the disaster.

The message, posted on Facebook by Shehu noted that floods left many dead and affected a lot of homes.

The Nigerian leader lamented that just in two days, this bad fate has rocked the nation and some Nigerian states.

His words:

"President Buhari says losses reported from Niger Republic in the last two days were very vast and disturbing, while also taking note of flooding in many parts of the world, including some states in Nigeria."

Mokwa/Jebba link bridge collapses

Legit.ng had earlier reported a collapse of a bridge in Tatabu and Gida Moin village along Jebba/Mokwa/Kotangora road in Niger state.

The cause of the collapse is yet to be ascertained at the time of filing the report, but the road users have been advised to seek an alternative route to get to their destinations.

A terse message sent to Legit.ng by a resident of Abuja, noted that the motorists going to Niger state and its environs can take Abuja/Lokoja road to avoid being trapped as the officials of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) are making concerted efforts to prevent loss of lives.

Source: Legit Nigeria