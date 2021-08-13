Cardi B dropped some major green on a handbag for her baby girl Kulture; it cost more than most people earn in a year

Taking to social media with some photos of her and Kulture, Cardi B revealed that she bought her daughter a bag that costs over N19.7 million

Not caring about the price tag on the bag, fellow boujee celebrities took to the comment section to gush over Kulture

US rapper Cardi B is one momma who will not spare on giving her baby girl Kulture the best of the best. Cardi B recently bought her daughter a bag worth more than most of us earn in a whole entire year.

Taking to social media with some pictures of her and her 'bestie', Cardi B showed off the boujee handbag she got her three-year-old.

Cardi B bought her 3 year old daughter a handbag that cost over N19.7m, and all other celebs could comment on was how cute she is. Image: @iamcardib.

Source: UGC

According to Complex, the stunning high-end bag is a Hermès Birkin, which costs over $48 000… that’s like N19.7 million

The bag has a beautiful, crystal-encrusted rainbow on it and Kulture sure looks happy with her gift from momma.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Cardi B posted:

Ignoring the price tag, as seems to be the norm, fellow big-name celebrities took to the comment section to comment on how cute Kulture is.

@iamjessenia is loving the pastel yellow on Kulture”

“That colour looks sooo dang good on you girl!!!”

@Angelbrinks commented:

“She’s perfect!”

@thereallume sees Kulture’s daddy in her:

“Kulture lookin’ like Offset’s twin with the braids tho...”

@ryandestiny cannot get enough of Kulture’s hair:

“Omg her hairrrr ♥️”

Cardi B and Offset gift daughter N120m Richard Millie watch and diamond necklace

On Saturday, July 10, Cardi B and Offset's young daughter Kulture Kauri turned three years old and got one of the biggest princess-themed birthday parties there is.

If that was not enough, the young lady was also presented with more gifts during and after the party that we doubt she even understands the value of.

From a video shared on Cardi's Instagram Stories, during the gift presentation session, Offset could be seen presenting her daughter with a stunning Richard Millie watch.

That was not the end as, during dinner time, Cardi presented her daughter with a stunning diamond necklace that screamed thousands of dollars.

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Source: Legit.ng News