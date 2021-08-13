Actor Kolawole Ajeyemi took to his Instagram page to share adorable photos of him with his son, Ire, in matching outfits

He posted the images on Friday, August 13, as Ire celebrates his second birthday anniversary

Captioning the pictures, Ajeyemi said the bond he has with Ire cannot be compared with any other thing

Nollywood actor, Kolawole Ajeyemi no doubt has an admirable bond with his child, Ire, whom his wife and actress Toyin Abraham, has with him.

In a series of pictures on his Instagram page, Ajeyemi noted that a bond between a son and his father is paramount to any other bond, as he shared pictures of him with Ire on his second birthday anniversary.

Actor Kolawole Ajeyemi celebrates his son's birthday in style. Photo Credit: @kolawoleajeyemi

Rocking matching outfits to mark the birthday celebration, Ajeyemi posted pictures of him with his son in blue stripe suits that were complemented with sparkling white shirts underneath.

“As a dad, you’d love to see your son become a better man than you are, you want them to be their best,” a part of his caption to the pictures read.

Fans celebrate Ire

Soon after he shared the images on his Instagram page, Ajeyemi’s fans took to the comment section to celebrate his son.

Read below some of the comments:

Olayinkasolomon01:

“Happy birthday to my cute son omo Ajeyemi❤️❤️❤️.”

Authenticmuy:

“A very Special birthday shout out to you son. May you continue to be a source of joy to your parents. More wisdom and divine understanding. Plenty love from my entire camp darling ❤❤❤❤..”

Opeyemi_aiyeola1:

“Happy birthday champ May you continue to be a blessing, pride and joy to us all.”

Seunseanjimoh1:

“Happy birthday son. God bless you and make you greater than your parents.”

Rhodaowolabi:

“Ire go ahead and break the internet again like you did at your birth.”

Kayodeogundipe:

“Happy birthday to you, many happy returns of the day llnp, may the good Lord gladden your heart now n forever, you shall be the head and not the tail by God's grace.”

Olaideireti:

“So cute❤️❤️❤️❤️ Goodness and mercy shall continue to follow you Ire. Happy birthday.”

Oluwatoyin.adebayo:

“Happy birthday Ire ❤️ long life and prosperity❤️❤️.”

Lizzyalabi:

“Happy Birthday Ireoluwa,I pray as you grow your life will be full of testimonies and Wisdom in Jesus Mighty Name Amen. Congratulations .”

Becky_christopher_oluwayemisi:

“Awww so cute happy birthday ireoluwa.”

Bukolaosibowale:

“Waoo I love this pictures Happy beautiful Birthday my handsome Bobo IREOLUWA❤️❤️.”

Toyin Abraham and hubby Kolawole Ajeyemi celebrate son's birthday

As Ire clocked two on Friday, August 13, Nollywood couple, Kolawole Ajeyemi and his wife Toyin Abraham celebrated their son Ire.

The celebrity couple celebrated Ire's birthday with adorable pictures shared on their social media pages.

In the photos, Ire was styled as an Englishman in the 40s, sitting on an old television set and an analogue camera in his cute hands.

