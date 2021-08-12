A video of a cute white boy singing King Sunny Ade's Nigeria Yi Ti Gbogbo Wa Ni has got people laughing on social media

The little boy sang the song with so much confidence even when he replaced most of the lyrics with meaningless words

social media users commended the little boy's effort as some of them

A little white boy has got people talking on social media after singing a unity song in Yoruba language.

In a video that was shared on Instagram by @tiannahsplacempire, the little boy sang Nigeria Yi Ti Gbogbo Wa Ni by King Sunny Ade as someone captured him on camera.

The little boy got people laughing on social media after singing a unity song in Yoruba language. Photo credit: @tiannahsplacempire

Source: Instagram

Sitting in a parked vehicle, the boy, who was in his school uniform, replaced most of the lyrics in the song with meaningless words as he sang with confidence.

The song simply means that Nigeria belongs to everyone and must not be destroyed. Foreign lands can't be compared to our fatherland and everyone should work for the betterment of the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Many react to the video

@yoruba_pikin said:

"Nice effort lad."

@biso_bisooo commented:

"You sing am with patience, you sing rubbish..... You come dey fast."

@tunde_plenty said:

"Otibaje already."

@jewelleriesworld_ng commented:

"Don't worry.we.understand the tune."

Baby represents her culture well, sings popular Yoruba song with sweet voice in video, Nigerians praise her

In other news, a Yoruba kid has made many proud online as she deployed her "baby language" into singing about her culture in a clip shared by a Yoruba monarch, Olajuwon Adelokun.

Dressed in traditional attire with a befitting headgear, the girl sang about being born in Ibadan, calling on God to keep protecting the land.

As she sang in an almost indistinguishable pretty voice, she rocked her body gently to the rhythm of the song. It would have been more beautiful if talking drums accompanied her performance.

Little kid wows many with fast legwork and focus dance as he vibes to Mohbad's song Ko Por Ke in video

Legit.ng previously reported that a little boy became an instant internet sensation after his impressive dance went viral.

In an Instagram video shared by @djwapsam, the kid started off with the focus dance as the song, Ko Por Ke, by Nigerian artiste Mohbad was being played.

In split seconds, he switched to doing legwork while still keeping up with the rhythm of the song.

Source: Legit