Tafa LGA, Niger- Family of the kidnapped Niger state commissioner for information, Alhaji Mohammed Sani Idris, has started negotiating with the abductors of the commissioner, the state government revealed.

The government confirmed that the abductors of the commissioner have made contact with the family and are demanding a ransom of N500million, ThisdayLive reports.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, told the newspaper in a telephone interview on Wednesday, August 11, that the family cannot afford such a huge sum of money the abductors are demanding, “so they are discussing with the kidnappers.”

The steps taken by the government and family of the abductee for the release of the commissioner is kept from the public, for 'security reasons'. Photo credit: Sani Idris

Matane said the kidnappers did not make any contact with the state government, pointing out that “The government does not negotiate with bandits or kidnappers.”

He explained that the government was taking steps to ensure that the abducted commissioner regains his freedom but declined to state steps already being taken for ‘security reasons’.

When asked if the state government is aware of the Idris is being kept, he declined to note, for security reasons.

Meanwhile, Idris was kidnapped from his private residence in Babantunga town in the Tafa Local Government Area of the state at about 11p.m. on Sunday, August 8, by armed men and taken into captivity.

The report further indicates that independent investigation revealed, the kidnappers on Wednesday, August 11, called Idris family, assured them that the abductee was “in good health and was fine.”

