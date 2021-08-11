Nigerians who are planning on travelling to the United States of America have been asked not to fall victim of scam

According to the U.S Mission in Nigeria, a trending press release that claimed Nigerians can now apply for work visa does not come from them

Meanwhile, some Nigerians have used the opportunity to vent their frustration over the visa application process

The. U.S. Embassy has warned Nigerians over a trending press release which claims that the mission in collaboration with the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) has signed a new executive order that some Nigerians are eligible for American work-visa and residence permit.

According to the mission on its Facebook page, the press release is fake and Nigerians should not fall victim to scammers.

It said that the only source of authentic release concerning the United States of America can be found on the website https://ng.usembassy.gov.

The U.S. Mission in a Facebook post wrote:

"Our website is the reliable source of information about U.S. Visas for Nigerians."

Nigerians react

Meanwhile, some Nigerians have quickly reacted to the update, using it to seek further clarification on some issues.

Robert Chika wrote:

"Since October 2020, your office have refused to send interview letters letters to innocent people. Even an update no update to email to people give them hope. You keep killing people hopes and marriages is unfair."

Michael Ajayi on his part added:

"Your Visa conditions for Nigerians are too difficult."

However, Uchenna Anisidike, has a different opinion.

"If Nigeria is working there won't be need for this sensitization because the quest to travel to the U.S won't be there."

Why American embassy denies people student visas

Meanwhile, a Nigerian man who is currently residing in the United States made shocking revelations as to why most of his fellow countrymen seeking academic opportunities in the states are not granted students visa.

In a series of tweets, @MisterNigerD said the key to scaling through the visa application hurdle is not giving the consular at the embassy any reason to believe that you will be staying back in the US after your studies.

@MisterNigerD stated that another huge pitfall to avoid is to say that you would be getting a job when your school is on holiday in the state. This, according to him, will get your visa application denied.

