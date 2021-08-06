Nigerians will soon be informed about the date when petrol subsidy removal will be effective, Timipre Sylva has said

The minister of state for petroleum, however, said the government does not currently have a specific date for the subsidy removal

Sylva explained that the government wants to first put some measures in place to cushion the effects the policy will have on the citizens

Timipre Sylva, the minister of state for petroleum, says the federal government has not set date for petrol subsidy removal.

Channels TV reported that Sylva said this on Thursday, August 5, explaining that the government is being considerate of citizens.

The minister added that the government is making efforts to put structures in place to cushion the effect of the eventual subsidy removal.

Nigerians will soon be informed

Sylva said Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is leading the efforts on the subsidy removal policy, adding that Nigerians will soon be informed about the date when it will become effective.

He said:

“I cannot give you a date for now. But the Vice President is actually leading the efforts and very soon, we will tell Nigerians what date the removal of subsidy will kick in."

The minister reiterated that the government has to put in place some measures that will help reduce the burden of the subsidy removal on citizens.

He added efforts are ongoing to give Nigerians some palliative and also create a cheaper and more affordable alternative to petrol.

His words:

“We must be considerate of our people; you cannot say because you have the muscle, box everybody down in the room.

"So, what we are saying is that before doing this, we need to put some structures in place so that the impact on the people can be minimized.

"We are trying to create an alternative that is cheaper and more affordable. We also think that there should be some palliative."

