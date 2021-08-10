Davido's lawyer Prince Ajudua's son called Nathaniel recently turned a new age and lovely photos of the boy were shared online

The Assurance crooner's daughter Imade was spotted with Prince and his handsome 2-year-old baby boy

Imade's mum Sophia Momodu was also spotted with Prince and his son as they all posed for a lovely photo

At just six years old, Imade Adeleke is already going about her big sister duty and she is doing at it. The little girl was recently spotted with her father's lawyer Prince Ajudua and his son Nathaniel.

Imade Adeleke celebrates Davido's lawyer's son Nate on his 2nd birthday. Photos: @realimadeadeleke

Source: Instagram

Imade Adeleke shares photos with Nathaniel Ajudua

Nathaniel clocked 2 on Tuesday, August 10, and Imade paid him a visit to celebrate with him.

Imade shared photos from her visit on her Instagram page and they showed her with Nathaniel and his dad. Sophia Momodu was also spotted with Davido's lawyer and his son.

Check out the photos below. Swipe left to see more:

Imade Adeleke's followers celebrate with Nathaniel

ugbajasaraphina:

"Sophia is one simple being on earth mehnnn...Happy birthday bby Nate. Imade mi d real big sis."

diamond.eric.142:

"Happy Birthday."

queen_kems:

"Happy birthday champ."

michael.igbo.9081:

"Happy birthday dear long life."

vivi_fine_girl:

"Happy birthday."

yvettemurawu2020:

"Happy birthday."

Imade Adeleke and Jamil Balogun

Legit.ng earlier reported that Sophia Momodu shared a throwback video from Jamil's birthday.

It was time for photos and both Jamil and Imade, who looked young in the video, stood before Tiwa Savage. Jamil was heard saying something and then he faced Imade to tell her to stop what she was doing.

The little girl stared back at her friend and gave a reply that wasn't so audible. The exchange between the friends got both Tiwa Savage and Sophia Momodu laughing.

Source: Legit.ng