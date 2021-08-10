Popular record executive, Tunji Balogun has succeeded his American counterpart Paul Rosenberg at Def Jam

Balogun joined the American record label after spending six years at RCA, a record label owned by Sony Music Entertainment

Going forward, Balogun will be serving at the 37-year-old record label as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

Music executive Tunji Balogun has succeeded talent manager Paul Rosenberg, at American record label Def Jam.

With his appointment, Balogun will serve as Def Jam’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Nigeria's Tunji Balogun Joins Rihanna, Other Music Stars at Jef Dam Recordings.

Source: Depositphotos

Balgun joined the American label as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) after his six years stint at Sony Music’s RCA Records.

With his appointment, Balogun is poised to be working alongside Rihanna, Kanye West, Jay-Z, Justin Bieber, amongst others, as the music company is also home to the globally recognised music stars.

Prior to his time at RCA, Balogun spent no less than seven years at Interscope Records. During his time at the American record label owned by Universal Music Group, he signed singer and songwriter Khalid, rapper Bryson Tiller, amongst others.

In the course of exploit, he co-founded Keep Cool, a joint venture record label with RCA.

