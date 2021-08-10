The former commander of the Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT), DCP Abba Kyari was grilled on Monday, August 9

IGP Usman Baba had set up an investigative panel led by DIG in charge of Force Criminal Investigations Department, DIG Joseph Egbunike

DCP Kyari was indicted by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) over his alleged relationship with Hushpuppi

Garki, Abuja - Abba Kyari, an embattled Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) appeared before the probe panel constituted to investigate his alleged link with the confessed fraudster, Ramon Abass popularly known as Hushpuppi.

Vanguard reports that Kyari, who was a former commander of the Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT), was grilled for four hours by the panel set up by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba.

The embattled Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abba Kyari has appeared before the DIG Egbunike panel. Credit: Abba Kyari.

Legit.ng gathered that the interrogation by the Special Investigation Panel (SIP) headed by Deputy Inspector General of police in charge of Force Criminal Investigations Department, DIG Joseph Egbunike, held in Garki, Abuja.

According to the report, sources disclosed that the interrogation, which is being held behind closed doors, commenced at about 2 pm and continued till about 6 pm before it was adjourned.

The suspended senior police officer was indicted by a United States District Court which issued an arrest warrant for him and was declared wanted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), to face charges of being an accomplice in California

It was gathered that before Monday’s interrogation, Kyari had appeared before the SIP on three occasions and had continued to insist on his innocence, saying he did nothing wrong.

