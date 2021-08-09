BBNaija Pepper Dem, Frodd, started the new week with gratitude, as he took delivery of his newly-acquired Benz

Frodd got the new whip barely a year after Frodd Nation, his fans base, surprised him with a Mercedes-Benz C300

The reality TV star was trolled in 2020 for not owning a car when compared to his other housemate in the Season 4 edition of BBNaija

BBNaija former housemate, Frodd, on Monday, August 9, unveiled his latest purchase, a white Mercedes SUV.

In a video shared on his Instagram page, the reality TV star flaunted the new whip, as he expressed gratitude to God for it.

BBNaija Lockdown housemate, Frodd takes delivery of new Benz. Photo Credit: @callme_frodd

Source: Instagram

“When we have a heart full of God's grace, we will speak with grace. Thank you Jesus,” he captioned the video.

Fans congratulate Frodd

Frodd’s fans are in a happy mood, as they thronged the comment section of the post to congratulate him for the new ride.

See some of the reactions below:

It would be recalled that in August 2020, the BBNaija lockdown edition finalist was gifted a Mercedes Benz C300.

He was surprised with the gift just a few hours after a troll mocked him for not owning a car, unlike his peers on the show.

“Go and hustle. You are only an ambassador of two brands. Ike wey no reach finals is representing over 10 brands, Oga 2nd runner up. What a failure. Your friends dey drive Benz, endorsements back to back. Your own is printing T-Shirts,” the troll wrote on his TL.

As reported on Legit.ng, Frodd shared a video of the new car and thanked his benefactor.

"Wake me up, it’s not a joke ...jesusszzzaaussz. My God My God , @sir_justine you meant it... A CAR GIFT God my new car. My new car ooooooo. @sir_justine Sir Justine God will bless you, God will bless you ..Graaaaaceeee. Thank you sir,” he captioned the post.

Frodd reacts to fans' gifts to fellow BBNaija stars

The BBNaija Pepper Dem housemate reacted on social media on how his fellow stars were getting expensive gifts from their fans.

Acknowledging that it's now a trend, Frodd advised his fans to do the same to him for his birthday celebration.

He made this known on his social media pages.

