BBNaija stars, Frodd and Khloe, have taken to their social media pages to react to news of fans gifting their faves houses and cars

The reality stars who seemed surprised that they had never gotten such gifts wondered if they didn’t have fans

The stars then proceeded to tell their fans about their birthdays and how they also want houses and car gifts

Former Big Brother Nigeria stars, Khloe and Frodd, have reacted on social media on how their fellow stars seem to be getting expensive gifts from fans.

It has now become a trend for fans to try and outdo each other when it comes to celebrating their faves on their birthdays.

Some BBNaija stars have been known to announce the expensive gifts they got from fans on their special days and this has left others wondering.

Frodd and Khloe ask fans for expensive birthday gifts. Photos: @callmefrodd, @kokobykhloe

Taking to his verified Instagram page, Frodd made sure to tell his fans that he would not be travelling in December because of his birthday on January 1.

According to him, he did not want to spoil the birthday surprise fans might have for him. Frodd also added that he would be expecting his own money cake or Range Rover.

See his post below:

Another BBNaija star, Khloe, also lamented the same fate on her Instagram page. The young lady admitted to feeling left out when it came to getting expensive gifts from fans.

She asked if they felt she did not need it and encouraged them to spoil her. See the post below:

Nigerians react

After the former BBNaija stars’ posts went viral, Nigerians on social media reacted to it in interesting ways.

Read some of their comments below:

Chu6x:

"Frod after you don spray Bundles finish for OBA you still get mind they expect Range? From who."

Dorchy8:

"Now they have turned to the online beggars begging with style."

Malikdeking:

"People will buy house and car low key and put it on fans.. Fans didn’t buy no sh*t, I said what I said."

Dera.obi:

"Omo e reach to beg. Me sef Na celebrity, just be say I never blow. Where art thou o ye fans!!"

Ikemeamara:

"Koko they don give you car before o lie."

Interesting.

BBNaija Ozo's fans gift him duplex on birthday

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Ozoemena Joseph Chukwu, clocked a new age on Wednesday, August 4, and he was lovingly celebrated by family, friends and fans on social media.

Interestingly, the young man had no idea that some members of his fan base known as Superions had a massive surprise planned for him.

During an Instagram live video session, some representatives of the fan base presented Ozo with keys to a new 3-bedroom duplex apartment in Lagos.

Source: Legit.ng News