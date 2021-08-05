Afenifere hailed two Nigerian judges on Wednesday over their verdict on the two cases involving Sunday Igboho and his 12 detained aides

Justice Oladiran Akintola of the State High Court in Ibadan restrained the DSS from arresting Sunday Igboho

Similarly, Justice Obiora Egwaatu of a Federal High Court, Abuja, granted bails to the 12 aides of Sunday Igboho arrested by the DSS

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The Yoruba socio-political organization, Afenifere, on Wednesday, August 4, applauded two Nigerian judges who delivered judgements on two cases involving the Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo (aka Sunday Igboho) and his detained aides.

According to a statement signed by the organisation’s national publicity secretary, Comrade Jare Ajayi, Afenifere stated that “the verdicts given by Justices Oladiran Akintola and Obiora Egwaatu further reinforce our confidence in the judiciary,” NewTelegraph reports.

Recall that Justice Oladiran Akintola of the State High Court in Ibadan and Justice Obiora Egwaatu of a Federal High Court, Abuja, on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, ruled in respect of Igboho and his aides respectively.

Afenifere has applauded two Nigerian judges who delivered judgements on two cases involving Sunday Igboho and his detained aides. Photo credit: Sunday Igboho

Source: Facebook

The verdict by Justice Akintola granted an ex-parte motion restraining the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) from arresting, intimidating, harassing Igboho and blocking his bank accounts.

It also restrained the agency of government from freezing the accounts of the activist, and where this had been done, it must be de-frozen according to the ruling.

The spokesman said the court requires the time period of 24 hours within which a suspect must be charged to court after arrest, The Punch reports.

In a similar vein, Justice Obiora Egwaatu of a Federal High Court, Abuja, granted bails to the 12 aides of Sunday Igboho who were arrested recently when officials of the DSS service invaded the Soka residence of the Yoruba nation agitator.

The statement partly read:

“In a saner clime, their initial submission of not knowing where some of the detainees were should earn the officials concern sanction. They did so all in an attempt to prevent the detainees from getting justice. We salute Justice Egwaatu for standing firm and for eventually granting the detainees bails.

“Any officer or agency of government that contravenes this aspect of the law must be sanctioned severely to serve as a deterrence to others. It is the failure to sanction erring officials of government in the past that emboldened others to trample on the fundamental human rights of Nigerians."

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

List of new charges filed against Sunday Igboho

In another development, one of the lawyers representing Igboho, Ibrahim Salami, explained that new charges were brought up against him during the court hearing on Monday, July 26.

Below are the new charges:

Illegal migration

Dubious connivance with immigration officers

Attempt to cause civil unrest

The court ruled that Igboho remains in detention while the Beninese authorities investigate the fresh allegations against him.

Source: Legit.ng News